Even before the gavels knock in the Minnesota House and Senate to start the ceremonious first day activities of the 2020 legislative session, lawmakers and advocates were already spending the morning signaling their top priorities.

House members lamented the backlog of construction needs and the glut of 356 requests for public works improvements from around the state. Advocates dressed in red rallied for gun restrictions, while others donned suffragette white to support the Equal Rights Amendment. Lobbyists roamed the Capitol halls, making familiar pitches to familiar faces. And under the Capitol rotunda, a crowd of Minnesotans, legislators and their families gathered for an annual opening prayer.

The short session ahead will include a mix of polarizing policy debates and financial decisionmaking around a long-term debt package for public works and the competing uses for the state's predicted $1.3 billion budget surplus. How much the divided Legislature can accomplish remains to be seen with the entire House and Senate on the ballot this year.

A hearing on Gov. Tim Walz's public works borrowing plan kicked off a packed day of meetings in the House. First up was the so-called bonding bill, which finances local and state public projects. It likely will be one of the last things lawmakers settle before the legislative session concludes May 18.

"The people of Minnesota have spoken to all of us and talked to us about their needs," said House Capital Investment Chairwoman Mary Murphy, DFL-Hermantown. She began the first hearing of the session by highlighting legislators' bonding tours, which saw them traveling thousands of miles to learn about local needs around the state.

The Democratic majority in the House packed its opening day schedule. In addition to bonding, lawmakers have a hearing on criminal sentencing guidelines and two different committees will take up a bill to improve emergency access to insulin. There also were lighter issues on the calendar — for one, whether to make daylight saving time permanent in the state.

While the Republican-dominated Senate does not hold committee hearings until Thursday, it also has high-profile issues on the first week's agenda. Senators will review a clean energy plan as well as the Senate's insulin aid bill, which differs significantly from the House version.

The full House and Senate will meet at noon for the first time this year. The House will swear in new members, Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, and Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis. The Senate will pass a resolution naming party leadership, including new DFL Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, the Woodbury Democrat who forced out former Minority Leader Tom Bakk of Cook.