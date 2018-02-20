Gallery: Rep. Greg Davids, chairman of the House Taxes Committee listened as members of the State Revenue Department spoke. The House Taxes committee met Tuesday morning before the start of session to begin the process of changing Minnesota tax law .

Gallery: Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk talked with the press after Senator Ron Latz, left center, told Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach that he believed her presiding over the Senate was in conflict with the state constitution.

Gallery: At 12:05 Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach gaveled the Senate into session. Ten minutes later Senator Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, rose to state that Lt. Governor Fishbach presiding over the Senate is in conflict with the state constitution.

Gallery: Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach checked her watch 15 seconds before noon Tuesday, the start of the 2018 legislative session in St. Paul.

Minnesota lawmakers opened this year’s legislative session Tuesday with the usual pomp, and an added dose of drama.

Shortly after GOP Senate President Michelle Fischbach gaveled in the Senate, Sen. Ron Latz, D-St. Louis Park, noted his objection to her serving in the Senate while also holding the lieutenant governor’s post. But DFLers, who have questioned the constitutionality of serving in both roles, made no immediate attempt to remove Fischbach from office.

“Today kind of feels like the first day back in school,” Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, said shortly after Latz aired his protest. “It’s not the day to pick a partisan fight.”

The debate over Fischbach’s ability to serve was not the only dramatic scene unfolding in St. Paul as the Legislature convened for the first time this year.

On the Capitol steps, hundreds of state employees called for lawmakers to approve their contract. Inside the building, dozens of members of the gun control group Moms Demand Action, dressed in red shirts, asked politicians to consider new limits on access to guns. Their chant of “Save our kids!” echoed into the House and Senate chambers.

Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who is mulling a return to Minnesota politics to run for a third term as governor, stopped by the Capitol to address Republican senators at their private caucus meeting.

Two new legislators also joined the mix Tuesday. Sen. Karla Bigham, D-Cottage Grove, and Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, were sworn in. They won special elections and are replacing two men who resigned following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Amid the excitement and reunions of the first day, there was work to do. In a packed, windowless hearing room in the State Office Building, the House Taxes Committee began deliberating on what will likely be the most contentious issue of the legislative session: Who pays?

“We have important decisions to make,” said Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston. He was referring to how Minnesota adapts its own tax code after the major tax overhaul passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last year.

Because the state’s taxes are chained to the federal system, the Legislature will have to bring Minnesota law into alignment with the new federal law. If lawmakers do nothing, “Minnesotans will be faced with a more complex tax filing system,” said Cynthia Bauerly, the Department of Revenue commissioner.

“There will be complexity that the department cannot mitigate,” Bauerly warned.

Tax code changes are one of many complex priorities legislators hope to complete over the next three months. They will also consider a public works bonding bill, changes to sexual harassment policies and how to pay for repairs to the state’s problematic vehicle licensing and registration system.

One of legislators’ earliest tasks will be passing a funding bill for the House and Senate. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka told fellow senators they could pass the bill as early as Thursday evening.

Dayton vetoed the House and Senate budgets last year, but has since said he would pass a clean funding bill. Lawmakers said they plan to send a bill to Dayton in the first week or two of the session — though Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk has said he would like the bill to be tied to new contracts for state employees.

Those contracts drew state staff and supporters to the Capitol in protest Tuesday.

Marcia Bierschenk, a Department of Human Services employee, attended state workers’ rally and said they need a raise in wages.

“They increase health insurance, they increase everything else, how are we able to keep up with our bills? This is what’s needed,” Bierschenk said.

Labor contracts are one of the most important things they can do, said Rep. Debra Hilstrom, D-Brooklyn Center. But they also must deal with legislative funding and the debate over Fischbach’s position, she said. After those issues are dealt with, then they can look at a bonding bill and a potential supplemental budget, she said.

Fischbach automatically ascended to lieutenant governor when that post opened in December, but wants to continue holding her Senate post while serving as Gov. Mark Dayton’s number two. DFLers argue she cannot constitutionally do both jobs, while Republicans point to past senators who have held the lieutenant governor post.

A constituent sued Fischbach, attempting to prevent her from doing both jobs. A judge ruled earlier this month that the injury the constituent was claiming in the lawsuit was hypothetical as the Senate had not yet convened and Fischbach had not taken a vote. If the constituent appeals and is successful in removing her, the Senate would temporarily be split with 33 Democrats and 33 Republicans.

“Seven men have done this before,” Fischbach said of the two roles. “I think we’re on pretty good ground to do it. I feel pretty confident presiding, and voting when it comes to that.”

Star Tribune staff writer J. Patrick Coolican and Ryan Faircloth, a University of Minnesota student on assignment with the Star Tribune, contributed to this story.