AK Wright feels lucky that she doesn’t have to worry about her dreadlocks prompting discrimination as a doctoral degree student in feminist studies. But in a corporate environment, she thinks her hairstyle might draw more scrutiny.

“I feel like there’s always been an understanding that black hair, the way how it comes naturally, is not professional,” said Wright, 25, who attends the University of Minnesota. “And [a belief that] it’s unkempt and unclean … society has structured itself around otherizing black people, so I think hair discrimination is just a part of the history of white supremacy.”

A measure before the Minnesota Legislature would ban discrimination based on hair textures and styles commonly associated with African-Americans, such as braids, locks and twists. The proposal follows the recent passage of laws banning hair discrimination in California, New Jersey, and New York, as part of an increasing recognition of the burden on African-American women in particular to go through expensive, time-consuming treatments to straighten their hair to conform to Eurocentric standards.

Minnesota Commissioner of Human Rights Rebecca Lucero testified in favor of the bill at committee meeting Thursday.

“We hope that in the workplace that it would be part of the social norm for employers to look at an individual and be OK with the natural hairstyles that come along with who we are, that braids or twists or dreadlocks shouldn’t be a determination about whether or not you are hired,” said state Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, the bill’s sponsor.

As an African-American woman, Moran said the notion of needing to have straight hair to fit into social norms has been passed down from generation to generation. She wears her hair in braids.

Stylist Erika Carter worked on AK Wright’s hair Wednesday morning at the Beauty Lounge in south Minneapolis.

Moran said she hopes that with more education, “people will not see us as different, or your natural hair as inappropriate or ugly — that it would be more acceptable.”

In 2013, the state Department of Human Rights filed a discrimination complaint on behalf of former employees of a client of the Salvation Army’s adult addiction recovery program who had been fired for wearing dreadlocks, cornrows, Afros and other African-American hairstyles. The Salvation Army’s ban on those styles was discriminatory “on its face,” then-Commissioner Kevin Lindsey stated.