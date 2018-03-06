Two Minnesota DFL lawmakers want Congress and President Donald Trump to continue the program that protects young immigrants from deportation.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program allows thousands of people who came to the U.S. as children to continue to live and work here. It was set to expire Monday, but a Supreme Court decision delayed Trump's attempt to end the program.

State Rep. Frank Hornstein and Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, both from Minneapolis, introduced a resolution Monday at the Legislature that also calls for Trump and Congress to create a path to citizenship for participants, called Dreamers.

The resolution also supports the continuation of the Temporary Protected Status program that allows people from countries that have dangerous conditions to live and work in the U.S.

Jessie Van Berkel