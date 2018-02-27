Minnesota high school graduation rates continued to tick up in 2017, but progress stalled toward closing a wide gap between the rates for whites and students of color.

A record 82.7 percent of students graduated from high school on time last year, according to data released Tuesday morning by the Minnesota Department of Education. That’s an overall gain of about 4 percentage points during the past five years.

A gap of almost 19 percentage points still separates the graduation rates of white students and their peers of color. Only about half of American Indian students graduated on time last year; 65 percent of black students and 66 percent of Latinos did, compared with more than 88 percent of white students.

But the state has made marked gains toward shrinking those gaps since 2012, with students of color showing more pronounced gains than their white peers over time.

“While our graduation rates have continued to climb and gaps are narrowing, we have too many students who are not receiving a diploma,” Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius said in a statement, adding that much work remains to reduce disparities in the state.

In Minneapolis, the overall four-year graduation rate dipped by one percentage point, to about 66 percent, from 2016; that’s still up 10 percentage points over five years ago. St. Paul graduation rates inched up to 77 percent, a percentage point up from the 2016 rate.

The education department touted a marked decrease in the percentage of high school graduates who take remedial classes at Minnesota colleges and universities over the past five years — a sign that more students are leaving high school ready to tackle college.

Because of federal education law changes, the state tweaked the way it calculates graduation rates this year. Changes included adding categories for students who identify as two or more races, migrant students and those who experience homelessness. The education department recalculated rates for the past five years using the new approach for an accurate comparison.