Officials at the Minnesota Department of Health said they are closely monitoring federal actions regarding the 2019 coronavirus in China and the first reported U.S. case in Washington state.

They said it’s unlikely that the novel virus will spread in Minnesota, but that preparations for prior global outbreaks such as SARS and Ebola have left hospitals and clinics able to rapidly detect and alert the state to any cases.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has no direct flights from China and is not among the five U.S. airports engaged in heightened screening.

Delta Air Lines, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, did not return calls seeking comment.