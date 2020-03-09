Minnesota health insurers are offering more details about how they will handle coverage related to coronavirus testing and treatment.

The answers still don't say exactly what will happen with coverage in "self-insured" employer groups where decisions are made by individual employers, not insurance carriers.

But for people in employer plans that are "fully-insured," more insurers are joining with government-funded health plans in pledging to waive copays for COVID-19 diagnostic testing. In addition, Eagan-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota says that for those diagnosed with the ailment, the insurer will waive all prior authorizations for diagnostic tests for covered services that are medically necessary and consistent with federal guidance.

"Individuals who feel like they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should immediately contact their primary care provider for guidance," said Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, in a statement Monday. "Advance telephone calls are highly recommended to ensure safe and proper patient handling."

Public health officials are monitoring a growing global outbreak of a respiratory illness called coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that's caused by a new coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan, China. The Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday reported the second case in Minnesota.

Blue Cross, which is the largest health plan for Minnesotans, and UnitedHealthcare, which is the nation's largest health insurer, said over the weekend that they will waive cost-sharing for medically necessary diagnostic tests that are consistent with CDC guidance related to COVID-19. The decisions apply to fully-insured employers as well as people in the Medicare and Medicaid health insurance programs.

Blue Cross said self-insured employers "will have the flexibility to apply the same no-cost structure." UnitedHealthcare said it was "supporting self-insured customers choosing to implement similar actions."

In 2017, about 38% of state residents in Minnesota were covered by self-insured health plans, according to state data.

Minneapolis-based UCare doesn't work as an administrator for self-insured employers, so the health insurer had a simpler message to send about COVID-19 coverage. In a statement to the Star Tribune, UCare said: "We will waive all copays, coinsurance or deductibles for doctor-ordered COVID-19 tests meeting CDC guidelines for members in all of our plans, for the immediate future."

Blue Cross said it would help with "access to prescription medications by waiving early medication refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications (consistent with member's benefit plan) and/or encouraging members to use 90-day mail order benefit."

As part of its pledge on prior authorizations, Blue Cross said it would make dedicated clinical staff available to quickly answer questions.

UnitedHealth Group said an emotional-support help line operated by its Optum division is available for anyone experiencing anxiety or stress following the COVID-19 developments. Health care providers in Optum's growing division with clinics, urgent care centers and surgery facilities are ready to help COVID-19 patients, as well, the company said.

"Our top priority is the health and well-being of our members and patients — and the safety of those who deliver care," said Dr. Richard Migliori, the chief medical officer of UnitedHealth Group, in a statement. "While the situation is dynamic, we are committed to adapting and supporting those we serve."

