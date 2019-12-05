Minnesota lawmakers have an estimated state budget surplus of more than $1.3 billion to work with as they tee up new spending or tax cut proposals for the 2020 legislative session.

An increase in forecasted revenue and slight drop in spending contributed to the extra cash, according to an initial announcement from Minnesota Management and Budget.

Budget officials and the state economist will present a detailed update Thursday on the local and global economic outlook and workforce trends — and what those could mean for the current two-year budget and beyond.

This spring legislators finalized the $48.5 billion general fund budget for 2020 and 2021, but they could alter it in the upcoming legislative session based on the additional money. The politically divided Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz spent the past session battling over starkly different spending plans. The clashes will start anew once the Republican-dominated Senate and DFL majority House resume work Feb. 11.

The twice-a-year forecasts are just best guesses. The $1.3 billion estimate could rise or fall depending on federal policy changes, trade agreements, health care expenses and other factors outside lawmakers’ control.

It also doesn’t account for inflationary costs, which could eat up much of the additional money.

The surplus estimate was not a major shift from the last projection in February, when the number was a little more than $1 billion. That is a departure from prior years, when there was more significant fluctuation between budget predictions.

Legislators said ahead of Thursday’s announcement that they expected a sizable number. Recent monthly revenue reviews by Minnesota Management and Budget showed that while corporate tax revenue to the state had dipped, income and sales tax receipts were tens of millions of dollars higher than expected.

However, budget officials have repeatedly warned that slower economic growth is on the horizon.

“While Minnesota’s economy and revenues continue to grow into the fiscal year 2022-23 planning estimates, budget challenges remain for that biennium,” the announcement from state budget officials states.

Before any of the surplus money can be used for new political priorities, state officials need to fulfill certain requirements. Up to one-third of the extra cash could go to the state’s budget reserve to ensure its balance is at the nearly $2.4 billion level budget officials recommend.

Walz inherited a stable budget and strong reserves from his predecessor. When former Gov. Mark Dayton left office last year the state’s reserves were at their highest level ever and Minnesota had a run of budget surpluses.