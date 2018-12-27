Minnesota regulators have granted a permit for a massive flood diversion project near Fargo, resolving a long and bitterly contentious fight between North Dakota and Minnesota over where to store destructive floodwaters.

In an announcement Thursday morning, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said it has granted a conditional permit for the project, known as “Plan B,” which is designed to divert floodwaters around the cities of Fargo and Moorhead and the surrounding metropolitan areas. The $2.75 billion project would manage the high water levels on the Red River that have long put the Fargo-Moorhead area at risk of floods, while not eliminating the risks altogether.

The permit includes more than 50 special conditions governing the project’s design, construction, operation and maintenance.

Tom Landwehr, commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources, said the plan represents “a balanced approach” to reducing flood risk while protecting public safety and the environment. During a 100-year flood, approximately 169,000 acres in the Fargo-Moorhead area are subject to flooding. The plan would reduce the amount of flooded land by 57,000 acres, while exposing about 12,000 acres to new flooding potential.

“Unfortunately, it isn’t possible to build a large flood protection project without adversely affecting some people, and the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Project is no exception,” Landwehr said.

According to a map of the project, the plan calls for a dam upstream from the cities and a 30-mile channel to divert floodwaters around the west side of Fargo. The plan also includes dams and other water control features on the Red River and the Wild Rice River in North Dakota.

