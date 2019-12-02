The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) has been “soft around the edges” for 10 to 20 years, the agency’s recently installed commissioner told legislators Monday morning.

Lax controls have resulted in more than $100 million in payment errors revealed this year, Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead acknowledged. But she maintained that the agency was not in “free fall” or “chaos.”

As part of her improvement plan, presented 90 days after she took charge of the $18.5 billion social service and health care agency, Harpstead will form an outside advisory council that will include Bill George, the renowned former Medtronic CEO who was once Harpstead’s boss.

Harpstead’s testimony before a Minnesota House health committee was the most detailed to date about about how the incoming commissioner would address embarrassing gaps in oversight that have roiled the agency since the summer and led to approximately $80 million in improper payments for substance-use disorder treatment. The agency now faces the politically unpopular task of clawing back excess payments to counties and two Native American bands, while trying to restore confidence in its management practices.

In a scathing report issued in October, Legislative Auditor James Nobles found “troubling dysfunction,” including a lack of checks and balances within the DHS, that led the agency to make $29 million in wrongful payments to two tribal bands that now face painful cuts to their social programs. The auditor’s office found that no one at the DHS could identify who was responsible for the overpayments or offer a rationale for the unorthodox and unauthorized billing that led to the problem.

In her testimony, Harpstead appeared to push back against lawmakers’ growing calls to split up the behemoth agency, expressing several cost and regulatory concerns with the idea. “It’s my experience that when you split departments and people… that you end up with two more costly departments than the one original department,” she said. She said splitting the DHS also could complicate recent efforts to centralize the agency’s compliance processes.

Harpstead added that Gov. Walz would be making an announcement shortly about splitting the agency.

