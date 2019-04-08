Democrats in the Minnesota House released a tax plan Monday that would give relief to most Minnesota families but raise money overall, especially on the foreign income of Minnesota corporations.

The $1.2 billion in new revenue, which faces stiff resistance in the Republican-led Senate, is intended to increase the amount of state aid to school districts by 3 percent next year and 2 percent the year after that.

“Our Minnesota values budget restores tax fairness for Minnesota families while making significant investments in education,” said House Speaker Melissa Hortman of Brooklyn Park.

Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate offered a budget outline recently that contains no tax or fee increases, citing a $1 billion budget surplus that they say makes new money unnecessary. Senate Republicans and their business allies have signaled that they will oppose the tax increases proposed by the DFL on Monday.

The Democrats’ proposed tax hike comes on top of a proposed 20-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase and the continuation of a tax on health care providers that is set to expire at the end of this year.

Conservative groups immediately assailed the DFL plan. “The tax increases proposed by the House DFL will hit every Minnesotan, young and old, at every income level,” John Phelan, economist at Center of the American Experiment, said in a statement. “We’ll pay more in gas taxes, tab fees, income taxes, capital gains taxes, death taxes, and sick taxes. Is there any tax they don’t increase in their budget?”

The sharply contrasting tax agendas are the prelude to a difficult negotiation in the final weeks of the legislative session, which must end by May 20. That’s the deadline for Gov. Tim Walz and the divided Legislature to craft a balanced budget that is expected to top $45 billion for the next two years.

The Democratic tax plan would significantly increase the amount of money a person can earn without being taxed by the state.

A family of four taking the standard deduction would be able to earn $32,900 before paying any Minnesota income tax, which would make it the nation’s third-highest income without tax, according House Taxes Chairman Paul Marquart, D-Dilworth.

The standard deduction — used instead of deducting expenses such as mortgage interest or charitable giving — is expected to be used by 93 percent of Minnesota families, thus simplifying the tax system considerably, Marquart said.

In addition to increasing the tax on corporate foreign income, the House Democrats’ would introduce a 3 percent levy on all capital gains above $500,000, excluding agriculture.