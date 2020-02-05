Hoping to prevent another fire like the one that killed five people last year in Minneapolis, four DFL Minnesota lawmakers unveiled legislation Wednesday that would require sprinklers to be installed in most old high-rise buildings.

The measure would give property owners until 2032 to add sprinklers to most high-rise buildings constructed before the sprinkler mandates took effect.

“Unfortunately, that incident should never have brought us here today talking about legislation,” state Rep. Mohamud Noor, whose district includes the Cedar-Riverside high-rise. “We should never wait for devastation like that for us to act in order to bring change.”

It’s unclear exactly how many buildings would have to be retrofitted. The state has identified at least 40 government-owned buildings that do not have full sprinkler systems because of their age.

That includes the high-rise at the Cedar High Apartments, where five people died of smoke inhalation after a fire began just before Thanksgiving. That building had a partial sprinkler system on its lower levels but did not have sprinklers inside the apartments where the fire began. Fire officials have said they think sprinklers would have saved lives.

Noor was joined Wednesday by Sen. Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis and Reps. Alice Hausman and Tim Mahoney, both of St. Paul.

It’s unclear who would pay for the sprinkler upgrades or how. The state lawmakers left open the possibility of using state bonding money to cover part of the expense, at least in public housing. Minnesota U.S. Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, both Democrats, are pushing legislation at that level to help public housing authorities that want to add sprinklers.

Noor said private owners can apply for a tax credit if they install sprinklers.

Funding was a key issue when similar bills moved through the Legislature in the 1990s. Twice that decade, state lawmakers passed bills requiring the owners of old high-rise buildings to add sprinklers on almost every floor. Twice, then-Gov. Arne Carlson, a Republican, vetoed the bills after lobbying by housing groups, who raised concerns that the bill didn’t come with funding.

Carlson has since told the Star Tribune that he thinks they “failed” and should have worked harder to revisit the issue and find a compromise.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.