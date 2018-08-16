Chloe Radcliffe

Seeing a show at Acme Comedy Co. doesn't usually come with a security check at the door or cameras trailing audience members as they find their seats. But it's not every night that the Minneapolis venue plays host to a national TV series

MGM and Epix, the premium cable network, recruited a crew of nearly 50 people Wednesday to tape seven comics with Midwest connections for a new series featuring up 'n' coming performers. The title of the show and premiere haven't been revealed, but I'm told that Wanda Sykes and the team behind "Last Comic Standing" are attached to the project, which apparently plans to feature a different city every week.

Ali Sultan, Chloe Radcliffe, Greg Coleman and Mary Mack, all long-time veterans of the club, were among the artists who brought out their best material for the opportunity.

Marlena Rodriguez doesn't have ties to the Twin Cities (she moved to Chicago from the East Coast in 2011) but her bit about why "Aladdin"'s Jasmine should have ended up with Jafar was so animated that the Twin Cities should immediately start considering her one of us.

The featured comics were taped during two packed performances and were scheduled to be interviewed on camera Thursday at the club.