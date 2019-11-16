GAME OF THE WEEK

Bethel at St. Thomas, 1:10 p.m. Saturday: A share of the MIAC title and an at-large berth in the Division III playoffs are at stake for the Royals (8-1, 6-1 MIAC) and Tommies (7-2, 6-1) in their regular-season finale.

WEEK 11 STORY LINES

• Minnesota State Mankato remained No. 2 behind Tarleton State in Super Region Four in the Division II regional rankings. Three other NSIC teams are also in the rankings: Augustana is No. 5, Sioux Falls No. 8 and Winona State No. 9. Seven teams from the region will advance to the D-II playoffs.

• St. John's (8-1, 7-1 MIAC), which has clinched at least a share of the MIAC title and the MIAC's automatic bid in the D-III playoffs, closes out its regular season against Rose-Hulman in a nonconference game. Rose-Hulman (6-3) lost to Hanover last week in the HCAC championship game.

• The D-II and III playoff fields will be streamed on ncaa.com starting at 4 p.m. Sunday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tommy Dolan, QB, St. Thomas: The junior from St. Paul has completed 60.1% of his passes for 1,879 yards and 18 TDs and ran for 172 yards and 5 more TDs.

Hunter Trautman, QB, Northern State: The junior from St. Francis is third in the NSIC in total offense with 2,200 yards. He has passed for 1,987 yards and 12 TDs and rushed for 213 yards and 7 TDs.

BY THE NUMBERS

10 PATs (tying the MIAC single-game record) by Colin Kummer of St. John's in his debut as a kicker in the Johnnies' 70-0 victory over Hamline.

15 Forced fumbles (a Division II career record) by Chris Garrett of Concordia (St. Paul). His seven forced fumbles this season are the third-most in D-II history.

