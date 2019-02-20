Chuck & Don's, a pet food retail chain with stores in four states, has been sold to a private equity-backed firm.

New York City-based Independent Pet Partners (IPP) says it will create a co-headquarters location in the Twin Cities with members of the current Chuck & Don's team to help grow the other pet store brands in its portfolio.

Tom Murphy, chief financial officer of the Mahtomedi-based Chuck & Don's, will become CFO of IPP. The release announcing the deal said all 494 Chuck & Don's employees would be retained.

The industry publication Pet Business called IPP a "rising star in pet retail" for quickly putting together its roster of premium pet retail chains.

IPP currently operates 160 high-end pet stores in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Other chains in its portfolio include Kriser's, Natural Pawz, Bark!, Especially for Pets, Pet Source, Whole Pet Central, Dogma and Pet Life.

"Chuck & Don's gives IPP a valuable and strong brand that can help us continue to strive to make pet parenting simple, smart, social and fun," said Jeff David, the CEO of IPP in a news release on Friday announcing the sale. "With this partnership, we are able to leverage Chuck & Don's great people and processes to build on our family of pet store brands

Chuck & Don's was founded by Charles "Chuck" Anderson and Don Tauer in 1990. In 1996, Bob Hartzell invested in the company and eventually became CEO and a majority owner.

Several years ago Hartzell and Anderson decided to sell the company to employees via an ESOP, or employee stock ownership plan.

Terms of the deal with Chuck & Don's and IPP were not disclosed.