Well, we did it.

The three-day blast of arctic air earned Minnesota national bragging rights Wednesday.

Temperatures bottomed out at a staggering 48 below zero at Norris Camp in the Beltrami Island State Forest, making it the coldest place in the Lower 48.

A day earlier, the state was colder than Antarctica.

But without an instrument to measure wind speed, Norris Camp — located about 30 miles south of Warroad, Minn. — didn’t have a windchill reading, said Shawn DeVinny, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

About 140 miles south, Ponsford, Minn., dropped to 37 below Wednesday morning and took top honors in Minnesota for the coldest windchill at 66 below.

The official low in the Twin Cities Wednesday was 28 below zero at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, a couple of degrees short of the record for this date, 30 below in 1887.

But in nearby Chanhassen, where the Weather Service is based, the temperature did hit the record. It didn’t matter much, however, because the airport is the official reporting station for the Twin Cities.

That didn’t stop the meteorologists from celebrating. They proudly posted on Twitter a photo of a digital thermometer and declared: “We officially hit -30F in our office!”

The Twin Cities was poised to break its cold record for Jan. 31 of 28 below. If it happens, likely between 5-8 a.m. Thursday, it would mark the first record low for the Twin Cities since the 1970s.

“It’s exciting because it occurs less and less in recent history. A lot of these colder records date back to the 1800s,” said NWS meteorologist Brent Hewett. “We get excited for any unique weather. It’s kind of in our blood.”

At least a couple of record lows were set in the state. Redwood Falls lowered its record from 27 below in 1951 to 29 below. Mankato set a new mark of 28 below, roaring past a not-so-bad 20 below.

What was Minnesota’s least-frigid temperature as daybreak neared Wednesday? Grand Marais along the North Shore was a relatively balmy 17 below.

But a reprieve is coming. Temperatures in the Twin Cities might shoot all the way back up to 45 degrees by this weekend.

“People might be going out and getting car washes,” Hewett said. “But I don’t know if we’ll see shorts yet.”