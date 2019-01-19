Colorful kites will fill Lake Mille Lacs for the annual Mille Lacs Kite Crossing March 1-3.

The 15th annual event in Garrison, about 100 miles north of the Twin Cities, claims to be the longest-running snowkite event in the U.S. Racers speed by on snowboards or alpine skis, riding the wind across the lake while harnessed to large kites. The event typically draws athletes from 14 states and Canada.

Organizers say it’s the longest distance snow kite endurance race in the U.S.

The niche sport — the winter counterpart of kitesurfing on open water — is growing in Minnesota. It’s similar to windsurfing, which can also be done on snow and ice. Spectators can watch the races free of charge from the shoreline or by driving on the frozen surface of the 132,500-acre lake.

Kelly Smith

Montevideo

Police chief resigns in wake of complaint

Adam P. Christopher, facing allegations that he harassed a teenage girl with unwanted text messages, has resigned from his jobs as police chief in Montevideo and as an on-call deputy with the Lac qui Parle Sheriff’s Department.

The Montevideo Police Commission accepted Christopher’s resignation Jan. 7, and his last day on the job was Tuesday — the 19th birthday of Kylie Dann, who had filed a request for a restraining order against him in November. Dann said that Christopher’s unwanted, incessant text messages began when she was 17. She said she put up with them until after she turned 18, when they turned “sexual in nature.”

A Chippewa County district judge issued a restraining order Nov. 15, and Christopher went on medical leave.

He resigned from the Lac qui Parle Sheriff’s Department effective Dec. 31. Janice Nelson, Montevideo city attorney, said she didn’t know he had been working both jobs until recently.

Christopher, who was hired as a patrolman in 2001 and elevated to chief in 2010, was paid $82,591 in 2018. Lac qui Parle County paid him $9,261.69 last year for “as-needed” duties.

Montevideo Police Capt. Ken Schule was appointed interim chief, effective Tuesday.

Dan Browning

Duluth

City puts out call for concert series

The city of Duluth is seeking musicians for its 2019 Chester Creek Concert Series, a 10-week Tuesday evening outdoor park series that starts in June and draws crowds averaging 500 people.

Applicants need to submit audio or video samples by 4 p.m. Feb. 18, at duluthmn.gov/parks/chester-creek-concert-series. A selection committee will offer positions by the end of March. Performers will get a $250 stipend.

Pam Louwagie