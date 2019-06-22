The state Department of Natural Resources confirmed that over the last few weeks a bighead carp was caught in the St. Croix River near the Xcel Energy Allen S. King Power Plant in Oak Park Heights and three silver carp were caught in the Mississippi River between the locks and dams at Red Wing and Wabasha in southeastern Minnesota.

“It is unusual that several of a single species would be captured in a short span of time,” said DNR invasive fish coordinator Nick Frohnauer. “But, given the persistent high water this spring, this is not a surprise.”

The high water in southern Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois likely has created “open river conditions,” allowing fish to easily move upriver unimpeded by locks and dams, DNR officials said.

Since 2013, the DNR has confirmed the catch of two to seven invasive carp each spring. So far, the fish caught have been adults, not juveniles, indicating that there’s no established or reproducing population, Frohnauer said.

“What we’re seeing is probably a lone, pioneer fish, working its way upstream,” he said.

Mary Lynn Smith

Chisholm

Second treatment targets gypsy moths

If the weather cooperates, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture will take to the skies Monday to apply a second pesticide treatment to eradicate a gypsy moth infestation in a 135-acre area east of Longyear Lake on the east side of Chisholm.

Early risers may notice a low-flying airplane that the Department of Agriculture uses to spray the pests with a biological product called Foray/Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki (Btk), which is certified organic for food crops. It has no known health effects for humans, pets, birds, fish, livestock, bees and other non-caterpillar insects, according to agriculture officials. Even so, people can avoid it by staying indoors during the treatment and keeping windows closed for a half-hour after application.

The Department of Agriculture says residents may cover gardens or turn on sprinklers during the treatment if they wish. The residue won’t damage outdoor items and can be removed with soapy water.

Updates about the treatment schedule are available at 1-888-545-6684. A staff member will be on the line the morning of the treatment to answer questions.

The Department of Agriculture website (mda.state.mn.us/gmtreatments) also has information about gypsy moths and control efforts, and residents can sign up for e-mail or text updates about the treatment progress.

Dan Browning