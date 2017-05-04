Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson is taking aim at Kars4Kids, a New Jersey charity that spent less than one percent of the $3 million it raised from Minnesota donors on charitable programs in the state.

One of the largest vehicle donation charities in the country and perhaps best known for its catchy radio jingle, Kars4Kids spent just $11,600 on charitable programs for Minnesota residents from 2012 to 2014, according to a compliance report issued Thursday by Swanson’s office.

Swanson questioned Kars4Kids’ bookkeeping, saying that the charity misstated the amount of money that goes to their mission.

The watchdog group Charity Watch criticized Kars4Kids this spring.

The attorney general’s report has been forwarded to the Internal Revenue Service, which can revoke the tax-exempt status of a charitable organization.

“Donors need accurate and straightforward information to make informed choices. We hope this report sheds greater transparency on Kars4Kids, one of the nation’s largest vehicle donation programs,” Swanson said in a written statement.

Nationally, Kars4Kids received $87.8 million from the sale and scrapping of about 160,000 donated vehicles. It spent less than 44 percent of that money on its charitable mission — summer camps and mentorships for children, and school and family programs, according to its website.

Kars4Kids donated more than $40 million of its revenue to Oorah, another nonprofit with a mission to promote Orthodox Judaism, primarily to New Jersey and New York children.

As of March 2015, only three Minnesota children had participated in Oorah’s summer camp and tuition assistance programs.