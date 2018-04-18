A state appeals court panel is hearing oral arguments Wednesday on whether to release Thomas Ray Duvall, a serial rapist and one of the most violent sex offenders in state history.

Duvall, 62, has spent the past 30 years locked up for a series of brutal rapes of teenage girls in the 1970s and 1980s. He was approved in January for conditional release from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP).

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS), which oversees the sex offender program, appealed Duvall’s conditional release, arguing that three expert evaluators testified that Duvall continues to pose a significant risk to the public and should remain confined at the sex offender program.

Attorneys for DHS also maintain that a lower court panel erred by excluding the oral testimony of Duvall’s victims, and by relying too heavily on the opinion of MSOP’s nonprofessional staff, who described Duvall as a model detainee during a five-day trial early last year.

“[Duvall] is not ready for life in the community, and our obligation to protect the public demands that we continue to oppose his provisional discharge and ask the court of appeals to reverse the lower court,” said Acting Human Services Commissioner Chuck Johnson in a written statement.

Duvall’s extraordinarily violent crimes, and his repeated attempts to gain conditional release, have made him one of the state’s most notorious sex offenders.

In 1978, Duvall was convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl that he picked up at the State Fair after promising to drive her home. After being released on parole, he sexually assaulted a young woman at knife point that he found walking to a bus stop. Days after his release for that crime, in 1982, Duvall raped two girls, ages 14 and 15, while threatening them with a shotgun.

Then in 1987, just 12 days after being released from prison, Duvall talked his way into a Brooklyn Park apartment, bound a 17-year-old girl with an electric cord and then repeatedly raped her over a three-hour period while hitting her with a hammer.

In court documents, DHS said a three-judge panel ruled that the panel would not allow any of Duvall’s victims to testify during the five-day trial, after the agency sought to call one of his 1982 victims before the court to testify. The exclusion of the victim’s testimony deprived DHS of “the ability to fully prove the nature of Duvall’s sexual sadism, which is strongly associated with high rates of recidivism,” according to a court filing.

A three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals is expected to issue a decision on Duvall’s release within 90 days after Wednesday’s hearing.