A proposal for the state’s first copper-nickel mine suffered a major setback Monday, when the Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed three permits issued to PolyMet Mining Corp. by the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and kicked them back to the agency for additional review.

The DNR erred in not holding so-called contested case hearings on the permits to fully vet objections by environmental groups and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Chief Judge Edward Cleary said in the decision released Monday. He ordered the DNR to hold such a hearing.

In addition, Cleary said, the DNR should have established a clear time limit in PolyMet’s all-important permit to mine, and did not.

The ruling is a major win for the tribe and environmental groups opposed to the PolyMet’s Northmet projection, a $1 billion open-pit mine and processing operation planned for a site near Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes. It does not kill the permits, issued in late 2018 and quickly challenged by mine opponents, but is likely to create significant delays and could complicate the company’s efforts to raise construction financing.

Toronto-based PolyMet Mining has been working to raise the estimated $945 million needed for construction of the open-pit mine and processing facility, but with four of its permits currently suspended, it’s not clear how financing would proceed.

The company recently hiring an experienced mining executive, Richard Lock, to direct the project. The company said Lock was most recently the construction director for the KAZ Minerals Peschanka copper mine located in Russia.

PolyMet Mine in Hoyt Lakes, Minn. has been mired in a permitting battle for years and the issue has become politicized in the state and particularly in the eighth congressional district.

PolyMet is now 72% owned by Swiss mining conglomerate Glencore, which has been cited by government regulators in other countries and is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice in a corruption probe.

The DNR and PolyMet could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story is developing; watch startribune.com for updates.