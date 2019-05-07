From Ariel in Chanhassen's "The Little Mermaid" to Anna in "Frozen," Minnesota's Caroline Innerbichler is to the Disney princess born. /Heidi Bohnenkamp

She got her start as a child, doing community theater productions in Eagan, but soon Caroline Innerbichler will be embodying a Disney heroine for the entire country.

A Minnesota native who has appeared regularly at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Children's Theatre Company and Theater Latte Da, Innerbichler has been cast in the national tour of the smash Broadway musical, "Frozen." She'll play Anna (that is, the royal sister who does not sing "Let It Go") and she offers a glimpse of her performance in a promotional video.

Last summer, audiences saw her playing the lead in the Ordway's "Mamma Mia," but she cut her (gleaming) Disney princess teeth as Ariel in Chanhassen's "The Little Mermaid," where she also appeared as Sandy in "Grease." Innerbichler previously toured the country in the stage adaptation of "Little House on the Prairie," which premiered at the Guthrie Theater. Innerbichler, like two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes, began her career with teacher and director Dennis Swanson, who created theater programs at several Minnesota schools.

The "Frozen" tour kicks off in Schenectady in November and will check in at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre in May 2020.