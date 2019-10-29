The Minneapolis City Council was one day away from banning plastic shopping bags when the Legislature blocked it two years ago. Then, it sought and failed to set a five-cent fee on bags.

Now they’re trying again.

City Council Member Cam Gordon has reintroduced a proposal to charge five cents for each bag — paper, plastic and reusable — given at grocery stores, convenience stores and other retailers. That nickel fee would be kept by the retailers.

In an interview Monday, Gordon said the goal this time is the same: Reducing litter and the negative effects of plastic on the environment.

“This is a very, very small step, and I think the city is ready to make it,” he said. “Hopefully it will encourage folks to bring their own reusable bags or not take a bag when they don’t need one.”

After the state Legislature prohibited the city’s bag ban in 2017, Gordon said he hoped they would reverse course last winter. When it didn’t, he decided to bring the bag fee proposal back.

The new proposal is similar to the one the council attempted to pass after the state pre-empted the ban, although there are new exceptions for bags used at farmers markets. Restaurants and food trucks are also exempt from charging a fee. Retailers are not required to charge costumers who use vouchers or food-assistance programs.

Many grocery stores, including Aldi’s and local co-ops, already charge fees for bags. Some give customers credit or other rewards for bringing reusable bags.

Deanne White, the state director for Clean Water Action, said on Tuesday that she supported Gordon’s efforts and that it was an “easy step” for the city to take.

“You’re not taking away anybody’s ability to have a bag, you’re not charging an exorbitant fee for a bag,” she said. “But it’s as much an education tool as anything. The act of having to pay that extra five cents gets people’s attention.”

Several U.S. cities already charge fees on shopping bags, while others have banned plastic bags entirely.

Last time around, both supporters of the ban and lobbyists for the plastic bag industry came out in numbers to City Hall. There was even a “plastic bag monster” that would show up draped with bags from head to toe, Gordon recalled.

Much of the opposition against the fee had come from bag manufacturers, who argued it would hurt low-income customers.

The conversation around plastics and where they end up has only grown since then, with greater attention given to microplastics that accumulate in oceans, lakes and animals. The focus has grown beyond bags and onto other forms of plastic, Gordon said, such as straws and certain takeout containers Minneapolis is no longer recycling.

“I still think people are supportive of [the fee], but they wish we were doing more, probably,” Gordon said.

The city is hosting a meeting for business owners regarding the fee at 2 p.m. Friday inside City Hall. The council will hold a public hearing on Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m.