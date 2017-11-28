The overwhelming majority of motor vehicle crashes in Minneapolis involving pedestrians happen on 10 percent of city streets — with West Lake Street proving to be the most perilous — and drivers are most often to blame for the incidents, according to a study covering 10 years of data that was released Tuesday.

The analysis, commissioned by the city’s Public Works Department, scrutinized more than 3,000 pedestrian-motorist crashes from 2007 through 2016 as part of Minneapolis’ recently approved “Vision Zero” resolution that sets a goal of ending traffic deaths and injuries within 10 years.

Key findings from the 99-page study include:

• 80 percent of all pedestrian crashes occurred on 10 percent of streets.

• 75 percent of all major crashes (fatal and incapacitating injuries) occurred on 5 percent of streets.

• Drivers were at fault in 62 percent of the pedestrian-involved crashes, with driver inattention and the driver failing to yield the most common contributing factors.

An intersection in the Seven Corners area of Minneapolis.

• Vehicles turning accounted for 47 percent of crashes at intersections.

• Pedestrian crashes involving vehicles turning left occurred three times more often than when vehicles were turning right.

• People of color were disproportionately represented in pedestrian fatalities.

The intersections that proved most perilous for pedestrians in the 10 years studied, not surprisingly, are among Minneapolis’ most heavily traveled. The worst intersection in the city, by pedestrian crashes: Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue, with 24 crashes during the 10-year period.

Rounding out the top five, the analysis found were: West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue N. (23 crashes), W. Franklin Avenue and Nicollet Avenue (21), W. Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue S. (20), and W. Lake Street twice more, where it intersects with Pillsbury and nearby Blaisdell Avenues S. (17 each).