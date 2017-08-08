A schoolhouse version of police-community tensions is coming to a head in Minneapolis and St. Paul Public Schools.

On Tuesday, a plan to cut down on school resource officers, or SROs, is up for a vote at the Minneapolis Public school board meeting. St. Paul Public Schools will vote on a similar one next week.

While the numbers are small — both districts would cut two officers — the significance looms large.

“I’m fully aware that this is a critical issue not only for our district, but also for districts across the nation, as we work toward inclusive, supportive and welcoming school environments,” said Minneapolis Superintendent Ed Graff when the issue was discussed in July.

The issue of police in schools has intensified in both districts and nationwide over the past few years in the aftermath of fatal shootings. Some oppose school officers as threatening, and say they disproportionately discipline minority students.

But Minneapolis principals are urging the district to maintain a police presence. Washburn High School Principal Rhonda Dean said that schools are susceptible settings, and the officers are deterrents “to keep that bad element out of our schools.”

“It would be reckless of us to not provide a safe environment,” Dean said.

St. Paul as a case study

Minneapolis officials could look across the river for a one-year case study.

Last year St. Paul voted in an idea to make officers more favorable presences, and schools are seeing positive results. Officers now dress in light-blue polo shirts, and are directed to find ways to keep students out of the court system — except in the most serious cases. The number of arrests dropped from 56 in 2015-16 to five in 2016-17.

In St. Paul, police and district leaders set out a year ago to have officers engage with students in more positive ways. The move followed protests over the forceful arrest in May 2016 of a black student by a white officer at Central High.

The district’s contract with police was amended then to require reports documenting when officers had any physical contact with students — as well as positive interactions. Year-end statistics show that officers used pepper spray once, down from nine incidents in 2015-16, and handcuffed students on 19 occasions. Officers reported having 3,210 positive contacts with students.

The biggest change, however, is in how officers approach whether to arrest a student and place him or her in the criminal justice system.

Laura Olson, the district’s security director, said the line of thinking goes: “Yes, this is a crime. Yes, we could take the student downtown. However, what’s in the best interest of the student?”

Perhaps, she said, there could be a better intervention for the student in the long run. Last year, students committed 1,171 handbook violations deemed serious enough to require that officers be notified, but the officers made only five arrests.

The St. Paul school board is expected to vote next week on a proposal to continue stationing officers at seven high schools but eliminate two roving officers. That would reduce the district’s SRO costs from $884,499 to $697,974.

Olson said she would like to use some of the savings to deploy more community liaison officers — people who work with SROs and kids, and who are trained in nonviolent crisis intervention techniques. Two were stationed at Central.

“They actually became a nicely-tuned group,” Olson said. “It just really changed the climate and the dynamic.”

Minneapolis’ plan

The number of school resource officers in Minneapolis schools would drop from 16 to 14 under the plan to be voted on Tuesday night. It would cut the contract with the police department from almost $1.28 million to $1.15 million for this school year. The district said it would use that $130,000 in savings for training and SRO support.

Minneapolis’ contract would also put police in “soft uniform” khaki and polo shirts, more clearly state the SRO’s role and add an evaluation of officers.

The Minneapolis plan comes after the district surveyed almost 7,000 students, 700 staff and 600 parents. The majority in each group agreed that school resource officers should be in schools, adding that they make them feel safe. Forty percent of the students surveyed, however, said they wanted the officers to spend less time in their schools.

Some community groups like the Black Liberation Project and Minneapolis NAACP have been adamant that the board should get rid of police in schools. Fadumo Ali, an organizer with the Black Liberation Project, said at the July board meeting that schools don’t need SROs to be safe.

“You guys need to vote correctly in August: Scrap this contract and go for some of the restorative justice programs that have been actually proven to work,” she said.

Hennepin County attorney’s office data shows decreases in school crime referrals across the county, including Minneapolis schools, and an attorney’s office release called SROs “a significant factor” in the decrease.