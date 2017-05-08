For nine months, the city of Minneapolis did nothing to hide the location of the building it leased as a police command center for next year’s Super Bowl.

The City Council’s Ways and Means Committee discussed it in July and again in October, agreeing to spend about $750,000 over three years for a building whose address was provided at public meetings and in public records. Marked squad cars parked in spaces with signs posted for Minneapolis police.

Then, in April, the city decided that its command center needed to go undercover. In response to a data request from the Star Tribune, the city provided a heavily redacted contract in which even the name of the property owner is blacked out.

Late last week, the city took down videos of council meetings from YouTube and records of council actions from the city website, after being notified by the Star Tribune Thursday that the address of the building was still widely available on the web.

“We didn’t know it was public, and we’re removing it now,” Casper Hill, a city spokesman, said Friday.

City Council member John Quincy, whose Ways and Means committee approved the contract last July, said Friday he was unaware that city staff had decided recently that the address of the command center should no longer be discussed publicly.

“If the command and records people feel that’s important for security purposes, that trumps any concern I have on transparency issues,” Quincy said.

Open government advocate Rich Neumeister had a different reaction to the city’s decision to remove information that had been public for months.

“It blows my mind,” Neumeister said. “I’ve never heard of anything like this before.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security classifies the Super Bowl as a SEAR (Special Event Assessment Rating) Level One Security Event, and personnel from many other law enforcement agencies will supplement the city’s force in the run-up to the big day, and during the game itself on Feb. 4, 2018.

The “Incident Command Center” will also be used for the 2019 Final Four college basketball tournament and other big events. The city requested that the Star Tribune not publish the address.

City Clerk Casey Carl said in an e-mail Monday that the city “believes disclosing such data could negatively impact its ability to prepare for, prevent, mitigate, and respond to or recover from emergency incidents; that improper disclosure could allow persons seeking to harm the city, its people, property, or environment to intentionally cause, threaten to cause, or enhance injury or damage or interfere with essential services.”

In order to scrub any mention of the address, city staff will have to redact it from requests for council action, agendas and council proceedings, as well as edit videos of public meetings.

As of Monday morning, the videos of two council meetings and two ways and means committee meetings had been removed from YouTube.

There’s another effect of the secrecy surrounding the incident command center: the recipient of hundreds of thousands of dollars of city money for the lease remains incognito.

“The public has a right to know who’s getting the money,” Neumeister said.

City Council member Andrew Johnson, who raised a question about the spending at last summer’s committee meeting, said he expected the public would learn that information after the events are done.

City taxpayers are supposed to be reimbursed for the $3.1 million total estimated cost of Super Bowl security. The City Council in April signed an agreement with the Super Bowl Host Committee to repay the city more than $5 million in Super Bowl expenses.

At a news conference in April, the city’s special events consultant, former finance director Patrick Born, said he had not seen the host committee’s finances.

Aside from an annual tax filing, the private, nonprofit host committee does not have to share any of its finances with the public.