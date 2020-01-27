Parents with children in the Minneapolis School District will get their chance to speak out at a public listening session Monday night, when district leaders are expected to present five models being considered for remaking the school system.

As part of Superintendent Ed Graff's evolving strategic plan, district leaders are crafting a proposal that includes major changes to the state's third-largest school district to make it more equitable and financially sustainable. They include: relocating its magnet schools to the center of the city so that everyone, especially families of color, could easily access them; reconfiguring grade levels; and redrawing school attendance lines. The proposal would affect students in elementary and middle schools.

Graff is scheduled to discuss the various models with Minneapolis school board members at a board committee meeting on Tuesday night.

The district will continue collecting feedback from the community until April, when the board is expected to vote.

Monday's public listening session will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Northeast Middle School, 2955 NE. Hayes St. in Minneapolis.