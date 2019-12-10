Add one more restaurant to the late-year bloodbath.

Mercado (2904 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-7408, mercadompls.com) will close its doors by the end of December, after a nearly two-year run.

When it opened in 2017, the Jester Concepts restaurant brought tacos, cocktails and coffee to the former Marché, in the Lime Apartments.

This closure joins other recent area shutterings, including Libertine and Piggy Bank. But a turnaround for the space could be quick. Nearby Hasty Tasty and Meyvn both closed in 2019 and reopened within months as Prieto and Mucci’s, respectively.

Here’s a statement from Jester Concepts about the end of Mercado:

“At the end of the year, LynLake’s Mercado will close its doors. Jester Concepts opened Mercado in 2017. As the year is wrapping up, the team has decided not to renew its lease. Despite this closing, Jester has no plans of slowing down. New concepts, as well as an acquisition, are in the works for the year ahead. Guests can still enjoy Mercado until the end of the month with events this December including a Tiki pop-up on the 14th.”