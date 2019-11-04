Ten syringe collection boxes will be installed across Minneapolis in an effort to keep used needles from dotting streets, parks and neighborhoods.

City officials said Monday that two boxes have already been installed with more in the coming weeks. It's the latest strategy public health workers are deploying as Minneapolis continues to grapple with the ripple effects of the opioid crisis.

Public health officials will be looking at how quickly the eight-gallon boxes fill up within a week. That will help them determine if they need to collect from it less often or move the box to another location.

The containers are unique because the hole is big enough to collect syringes, needle caps and other items for drug use but will keep other trash from being dumped inside. Industrial Hygiene Services Corporation, a biohazard company, will collect from the boxes.

The city is also hoping a series of community meetings will help people understand how the boxes work. Minneapolis public health leaders said they consulted with other cities including Boston, New York City and San Francisco.