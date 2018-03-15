Minneapolis is the latest U.S. city to withdraw from the running to be a host city for the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing unacceptable demands from soccer’s international governing body.

“After much discussion and several attempts to work within the parameters prescribed by FIFA, we chose not to continue forward in the bid process,” the Minneapolis Bid Committee said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the inability to negotiate the terms of the various bid agreements did not provide our partners, and our community, with sufficient protections from future liability and unforeseen changes in commitments.”

The Minneapolis bid committee said in its statement that “specifically, we were requesting flexibility on the financial liability caps and/or stronger estimates on anticipated costs associated with the events, including the possibility of hosting six games and a Fan Fest that could last for up to one month.”

The Minneapolis City Council drafted a resolution in support of the city’s bid in January, and then yanked it from a meeting’s agenda hours before the meeting. The United States, Canada and Mexico are bidding jointly to host the tournament, which was last in the U.S. in 1994. The other nation bidding for the 2026 World Cup is Morocco.

Minneapolis was one of 18 cities in the U.S. in the running to host matches in the summer of 2026. Had the city been selected, it would have hosted multiple games at U.S. Bank Stadium. The new Minnesota United soccer stadium under construction in St. Paul would not have been large enough to host the games.

Behind the Summer Olympics, the men’s World Cup is the best-attended sporting event in the world, and the final in Brazil in 2014 attracted a television audience about ten times the size of a Super Bowl’s typical audience.

The 2026 tournament will be the largest ever, with 48 teams instead of the traditional 32, and because of its infrastructure, abundance of large stadiums and success in hosting the 1994 World Cup, the U.S., Mexico and Canada have been seen as heavy favorites to win the rights to host the event.

But the North American bid has been cast in doubt in recent months, partly because of rising anti-American sentiment around the globe that could hurt the North American bid when voting occurs in June.

Then, earlier this week, Chicago, which is the home of the U.S. Soccer Federation, pulled out of the running to be a host city, as did Vancouver, British Columbia.

Both cities cited failed negotiations with FIFA over the terms of a deal.