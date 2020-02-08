Minneapolis police are searching for a car they believe has been involved in a string of shootings involving a BB gun in the city’s north and northeast sections in recent months.

Officials say the vehicle — described as white or silver recent model sedan, resembling a Nissan Altima or a Toyota Corolla, with a sunroof — was connected to several incidents on the city’s North Side late Thursday in which at least six cars’ windows were shot out.

The vehicle has been spotted at the scenes of other similar incidents, but police so far have been unable to identify suspects.

The same car was apparently seen fleeing the scene after an episode last November, in which chef Wendy Puckett was hit in the face with a BB pellet while walking in the area of W. Broadway and N. Emerson avenues. Puckett, owner of Wendy’s House of SOUL, was struck after leaving work, according to a post on the restaurant’s page.

Department spokesman John Elder on Friday confirmed that police are looking for suspects in at least a dozen other similar incidents.

“We are certainly looking at these as likely being associated with one another,” he said.