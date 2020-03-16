Coronavirus prompted Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to declare a local public health emergency Monday, allowing the city to limit access to bars and restaurants, crack down on large gatherings and speed up the purchase of supplies for first-responders.

The decision comes one day after St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter declared an emergency in the Capital City.

Starting at noon Tuesday, Minneapolis will limit access to bars, restaurants and coffee shops within the city. “Operations will be limited to delivery, takeout and drive thru orders,” Frey’s office said in a statement.

The city will also stop issuing permits for gatherings of 50 or people, citing guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The move also allows the city to “request and coordinate aid and resources from jurisdictional partners.”

The emergency declaration requires approval from City Council, which scheduled a special meeting for Thursday to discuss the issue.

This story is developing and will be updated.