Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges said Monday she is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse.

In a post on the Facebook page of “Survivors of the Twin Cities: You are not alone,” Hodges said she was breaking her silence so that other abuse survivors know they are not alone.

“I was abused by adults unrelated to me for many years, starting when I was eight years old,” Hodges wrote. “My family did not know. I believed — was threatened into believing — that the slightest indication that anything was amiss would jeopardize the safety of everyone and everything I loved. No one knew until I told them early in my sobriety — not my friends, not my family.”

She said the abuse helps explain how she could have been an alcoholic by the age of 19.

“No one has ever really asked me how one gets to be that far gone that young,” she said.

Hodges often talks about her many years of sobriety since swearing off drinking in college, but has never said publicly that she was sexually abused. She is the 79th person to post his or her photo and brief statement on the Facebook page of Break the Silence, a group that has been holding events around the Twin Cities since 2015.

“Being a survivor has defined so much of who I am,” she wrote. “I learned well how to suffer quietly, I learned to meet tragedy with a poker face and a plan, and I learned it was dangerous to share too much about the things I care about most. I am breaking the silence so others can know: you are not alone. I know we can heal from anything, because I have. We can heal, succeed and thrive.”

