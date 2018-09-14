Jamel Brinkley's story collection, "A Lucky Man," has been long-listed for the National Book Award in fiction. It was published this year by Graywolf Press and is the Minneapolis publisher's second book to be longlisted this year. Minneapolis' Coffee House Press also has two books long-listed, and Milkweed Editions has one.

The fiction longlist also includes Tommy Orange's critically acclaimed debut, "There, There," and Lauren Groff's story collection, "Florida."

The finalists will be announced in October, and the winners in November.

Here's the full fiction long list:

Jamel Brinkley, A Lucky Man, Graywolf Press

Jennifer Clement, Gun Love, Hogarth / Penguin Random House

Lauren Groff, Florida, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Daniel Gumbiner, The Boatbuilder, McSweeney’s

Brandon Hobson, Where the Dead Sit Talking, Soho Press

Tayari Jones, An American Marriage, Algonquin Books / Workman Publishing

Rebecca Makkai, The Great Believers, Viking Books / Penguin Random House

Sigrid Nunez, The Friend, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Tommy Orange, There There, Alfred A. Knopf / Penguin Random House

Nafissa Thompson-Spires, Heads of the Colored People, Atria Books / 37 INK / Simon & Schuster