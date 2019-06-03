Minneapolis firefighters rescued an injured construction worker from a downtown worksite Monday.
Crews were called at 11:45 a.m. to the intersection of Sixth Street and Fourth Avenue S. for the technical rescue. It was unclear how the worker was injured.
Firefighters used an aerial device to retrieve the worker, raising him up and out of the below-ground worksite in a stretcher.
This is a breaking news update. Come back at Startribune.com for details.
Paul Walsh
