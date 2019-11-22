Starting next year, most shoppers in Minneapolis can expect to pay a nickel for those plastic or paper shopping bags that they’re used to getting free.

Hoping to cut down on litter and plastics pollution, the City Council approved the new charge on Friday, and Mayor Jacob Frey is expected to approve it. The move comes roughly two years after the state Legislature thwarted the city’s effort to ban stores in Minneapolis from handing out plastic bags.

The new ordinance wouldn’t be enforced until next summer, after the city reaches out to businesses.

Money collected from the fee will stay with the shops who charge them.

The fee can be waived for certain situations, such as bags used for carryout orders at restaurants and food trucks, food purchased at farmers markets and the purchase of garbage bags.

There are also exceptions for customers who participate in a food assistance program recognized by the state of Minnesota.

The city will check to see if businesses are charging the fees when it conducts its normal inspections.

Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins said during Friday’s meeting that city staffers are researching ways to reach low-income residents and help them access reusable bags.

