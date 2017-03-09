The Minneapolis City Council will vote Friday on whether to prohibit using city money to install or replace tire mulch on playgrounds and athletic fields, a decision that would most directly impact playing fields run by the Minneapolis Park Board.

The argument against the rubber, which is used on synthetic playing fields and 47 of the 66 school playgrounds in Minneapolis, is about health. While studies into the health effects of waste tires have not been conclusive — a major study in California will be complete in 2019 — the concern is the presence of toxic chemicals.

“I’m convinced the stuff is potentially dangerous enough that we should use alternatives,” said Council Member Cam Gordon, who has spearheaded the effort to curb their use.

The city, however, does not control any playgrounds or playing fields that use waste tires for cushion.

Last year, the City Council agreed to a 20-year Neighborhood Park Plan that would provide $11 million annually for park maintenances and rehabilitation. That money, and how it is used, could be affected by the council’s vote, though neither Gordon nor Park Board officials are sure.

The Park Board doesn’t use tire mulch on playgrounds, but has crumb rubber infill in eight synthetic athletic fields, making them far more durable than natural fields and providing a consistent playing surface for sports like soccer.

Park officials say a city prohibition on the material would disrupt plans to expand the Currie Park field in Cedar Riverside and put a dome over it, since the field uses crumb rubber for cushion. The soccer field at Stewart Park in the Phillips neighborhood was the first to be installed with crumb rubber six years ago.

“We are the recreation experts, the city is not,” Park Board Commissioner Scott Vreeland said. “The discussion of the city micromanaging our fields concerns me.”

It’s not clear to the Park Board or the City Council whether action by the city would prevent the Park Board from using crumb rubber on athletic fields. Lawyers for the Park Board argue the body has broad discretion on how to use the money from the 20-year Neighborhood Park Plan.

“There was some question that the Park Board funding flows through the city, so this is what caused the big kerfuffle,” Gordon said.

Park Board Superintendent Jayne Miller said the main priority is safe fields, and crumb rubber from tires appears to be the safest for now because the proposed alternatives “need to be examined by science and research.”

Using natural turf is a lot of work, Miller said, requiring long growing periods, fertilizers and irrigation, and maintenance, especially for heavily used fields.

The Park Board said they want the City Council to delay action for 30 days to give their lawyers time to investigate whether the city has authority to enact the crumb rubber ban.

And if the city doesn’t allow a delay, the Park Board requests they approve a moratorium on city-financed projects using crumb rubber, but no prohibition on projects funded through the 20-year Neighborhood Park Plan.

The City Council will vote on the matter Friday morning.