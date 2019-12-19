CEO Katrina Anderson of Clinician Nexus

Minneapolis-based Clinician Nexus has raised $1.5 million in venture capital, bringing its total investments to $2.3 million to date.

Led by Hyde Park Venture Partners, investors in the inaugural round of outside investment include Great North Labs, Sofia Fund and Cedars-Sinai.



“We are thrilled with the interest Clinician Nexus is generating among investors and could not be more delighted with our investor partners,” said CEO Katrina Anderson. “We look forward to working with them to further build upon the success that Clinician Nexus has achieved.”



Several-employee Clinician Nexus describes itself as “a revolutionary online platform'' that is reinventing the clinical student rotation experience” for students, health care systems and schools. Clinician Nexus has been adopted by 100 hospitals and 150 schools across the United States.

“Clinician Nexus allows clinical sites, such as hospitals and clinics, and students to directly connect with one another, find the right fit, clarify expectations, and eliminate surprises,” Anderson said. “Historically, that process has been very cumbersome, inefficient and time consuming. By offering access to a shared platform for students, health care facilities and schools, the process is vastly improved, much more intuitive and lowers the margin for error in ‘onboarding’ students. Our first customer has realized over 50 percent time savings in onboarding students from over 150 schools across the globe.

“We also create a meaningful way to foster the clinical education community across over 50 clinical disciplines. When we invest in training our future clinicians, we can only expect to see those returns in patient care. With labor shortages projected to be 1.3 million for registered nurses, and 122,000 for physicians, over the next few decades, the quality and quantity of clinicians is critical to get right today.”



Pradip Madan, managing partner at Great North Labs, said Clinician Nexus delivers three key solutions.

“Students get more efficient access to the rotations that match their core needs and specialty interests,” he said. “Hospitals can focus their resources on training rather than administering the training process. And schools get more consistent evaluation data. A significant part of Clinician Nexus’ growth is coming from referrals… at schools and hospitals. This speaks to the urgent unmet need their offering serves.”

