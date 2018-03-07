Fast-growing Ability Network of Minneapolis will be acquired for $1.2 billion in cash and restricted stock by data analytics-firm Inovalon Holdings of suburban Washington D.C.

Analysts said Inovalan will get scale and lessen its reliance on insurance companies through access to the 44,000 health care facilities in which Ability’s cloud-based software platform provides management and other administrative services and helps link payers and providers.

Bowie, Md.-based Inovalon’s technology uses data about medical incidents that it maintains and analyzes them using predictive algorithms to suggest health conditions. Players in the healthcare-data space have been looking at deals and mergers to help cut soaring healthcare costs.

Upon closing later this year, the merging companies said they will create “a vertically integrated cloud-based platform empowering the achievement of real-time, value-based care from payers, manufacturers, and diagnostics all the way to the patient’s point of care.

“Together, Inovalon and Ability will bring capabilities unparalleled in empowering a comprehensive vertical integration of value-based healthcare.”

Inovalon CEO Keith Dunleavy said on an analyst call Wednesday. “We grow significantly in pharma, life sciences, and [decrease our]dependency on just the payer space as a result. As we look to combine the capabilities of the company on a pro forma basis, we would be about half payer, 34 percent provider, and 11 percent in pharma.”

The transaction consists of $1.1 billion cash and $100 million in restricted Inovalon stock.

CEO Mark Pulido of Ability, a veteran pharma executive in his 60s who took over Ability in 2015 with an eye to peddle it, was unavailable for comment Wednesday. The Minneapolis-based software employer of 550 people had no comment on layoffs or other implications of the deal.

Ability was acquired in 2014 for $550 million by huge Boston private-equity firm Summit Partners. The company links health care providers, from a doctor’s office to multi-location hospital systems, to payers, such as commercial insurers and Medicare,

Pulido said last year about half of the nation’s “sites of care,” including home health agencies and nursing homes use Ability’s “My Ability” online portal. The company, which sells software and related analytical services on a monthly-subscription basis, has been recognized for its growth and technology, including named recently to Forbes 2016 list of “The Cloud 100’’ for its Web-based payment-and-analytics systems.

Ability was founded in 2000 by a former 3M technologist who saw the need for an electronic highway between providers and payers as electronic health records started to emerge. And it’s looked like a superhighway in recent years as the landmark Affordable Care Act ramped up electronic records.

Ability, flush with two rounds of private equity capital, grew from $15 million in revenue in 2011 to $140 million last year. Inovalon indicated in pro forma financial statements that Ability will help increase profits this year.

The deal is expected to close in April.