Former First Lady Michelle Obama has booked a Twin Cities date for her “Intimate Conversation” book tour.

Obama will take the Xcel Energy Center stage on March 13, the downtown St. Paul venue announced Tuesday.

Tickets for “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama” go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m., with verified Ticketmaster accounts getting a 24-hour head start.

Ticket prices and other details have yet to be disclosed. Tickets for her appearance in New York City on Dec. 19 are priced from $129 to $500.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Obama said she has added “one final round of events to see folks in some cities we missed! These conversations have been so meaningful for me, and I hope they’ve been meaningful for you all, too.”

This round of speaking engagements starts Feb. 8 in Tacoma, Wash., and includes a stop in Milwaukee on March 14, the day after her St. Paul appearance.

Obama’s memoir “Becoming,” which came out Nov. 13, now has 3.4 million hardcover copies in print. Her promotional tour has included guests Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.