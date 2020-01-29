Michael Wright, a Minnesota football star in the 1950s and 1960s who built Supervalu Inc. in the 1980s and 1990s into the nation’s largest grocery wholesaler, died Monday at his home in Naples, Fla.

Wright, who was 81, died of complications from pneumonia.

He grew up in Minneapolis and became an all-state athlete in both football and basketball in high school at St. Thomas Military Academy. He continued to play both sports at the University of Minnesota, became captain of the football team in 1959 and remained a prominent backer of Gopher sports through his life.

In 1960s, he was drafted by teams in the NFL, AFL and Canadian Football League and decided to take the highest offer, an $11,000 salary from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, which was coached by another Gopher alum, Bud Grant.

John Michels, who played and coached for the Blue Bombers and later became the longest-serving assistant coach of the Minnesota Vikings, once called Wright the second-best lineman be ever coached, calling him “mean as a snake.”

While playing pro football, Wright also attended law school at the U on an ROTC scholarship. After a stint in the Army to fulfill his ROTC commitment, Wright joined the Minneapolis law firm Dorsey and Whitney. Among his clients was Supervalu, which hired him as chief executive in 1981.

In December 1958, Mike Wright (left) received the torch symbolic of becoming the captain of the University of Minnesota football team for the year 1959 from Bud Svendsen,the 1958 Gopher football captain.

He remained in that job until 2000 and successfully acquired a number of companies that built Supervalu to $20 billion in annual revenue. It was the nation’s largest food distributor at that time and the 10th largest retail grocer, with Cub Foods as its flagship.

In 1994, Wright provided a glimpse of what it was like to be a chief executive in a comment to the Star Tribune about the sudden retirement of longtime Dayton’s CEO Ken Macke. “I don’t blame him for leaving,” Wright said. “These are not easy jobs. The pressures are enormous and it’s open season on the CEO year-round.”

Son Adam Wright described his dad as someone who fostered personal relationships with many employees. “He ate in the company dining room with all the other employees,” he said.

“Mike was a friend to everyone at Supervalu,” said Alan Stone of Minnetonka, a former food distributor and owner of a Red Owl in St. Louis Park. “He was such a gentleman.”

Services will be held Saturday at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis at 11:30 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m.