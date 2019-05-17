Metro Transit confirmed Friday that it will shut down Green Line light-rail service for two hours early weekday mornings beginning in August.

Four Green Line trips that now run between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on weekdays will be replaced with bus service “to allow for safer and more timely maintenance” on the light-rail corridor, according to a Metro Transit blog post from General Manager Wes Kooistra.

The Green line, which opened in 2014, connects the downtowns of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Metro Transit said the new Green Line service will be similar to the Blue Line light-rail schedule, which features nightly breaks on weekdays and 24-hour service on Fridays and Saturdays. The transit agency noted the new bus service “will ensure that Green Line customers traveling to and from work and other destinations will still have service during these hours.”

Kooistra said the change will allow more time for staff to clean and maintain light-rail vehicles and stations.

The change comes as Metro Transit faces complaints from passengers about homeless people riding on the trains.

“We know many people ride the Green Line overnight because they do not have a home of their own,” Kooistra said. “We have heard the concerns that people without access to housing or shelter will be displaced by this change.”

He said Metro Transit cares “about the well-being of our riders experiencing homelessness,” but has “heard concerns that these trains, which lack running water, beds and bathroom facilities, do not constitute a humane or dignified shelter, and that using trains for overnight stays is not compatible with providing a transit service.”