Denmark Township

County adds land to St. Croix Bluffs park

The Washington County Board has authorized the purchase of 102 acres to add to the St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park in Denmark Township.

The nearly $3 million price tag will be paid with proceeds from the county's Land and Water Legacy Program. Washington County officials will request reimbursement from the Metropolitan Council for 75% of the cost.

The property owner, Rowe Trust, alerted the county about its interest in selling a portion of the property. After an appraisal, the County Board determined that the property, located on the park's northern boundary, was appropriate for inclusion with the park.

Mara Klecker

BLAINE

Five finalists chosen for city manager post

Blaine officials have selected five candidates to compete for the job of city manager, which will open when Clark Arneson retires later this summer.

The finalists are Nathan Burkett, Shakopee assistant city administrator; Bruce Messelt, Chisago County administrator; Barbara Sporlein, who recently served as deputy commissioner for the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency; Michelle Wolfe, deputy city manager for Aurora, Colo.; and Jason Ziemer, Rogers city planner and community development coordinator.

The finalists were selected, with the help of a Texas-based recruitment firm, from a field of 38 applicants from 12 states and two countries. They will participate in a two-day interview process next week, including a public reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on June 24 at Blaine City Hall, 10801 NE. Town Square Drive.

Kevin Duchschere

WACONIA

City Council appoints interim mayor

Waconia City Council Member Kent Bloudek was appointed the city's interim mayor last month by his council colleagues to fill out the two-year term of Jim Sanborn, who resigned in late April.

The City Council then appointed Peter Leo, an associate commodity manager at Emerson Process Management, to fill the Second Ward sea that Bloudek vacated. The council chose Leo for the seat after interviewing seven candidates.

Bloudek, who has been on the Waconia City Council since 2009, will serve as mayor through the end of 2020 when the next election will be held.

Leo will serve until a special election is held Nov. 3 to fill out the remainder of Bloudek's four-year council term.

Katy Read

MENDOTA

Society opens new tour at Sibley House

The Dakota County Historical Society will debut a new tour, "The Four Sarah Sibleys," at the Sibley Historic Site in Mendota on Saturday.

The tour will feature the stories of the wife, mother, sister and daughter — all named Sarah — of Henry Sibley, Minnesota's first governor. A self-portrait of his wife and several handwritten letters will be on display. The tour will include the Sibley House's second floor, accessible only by stairs.

The Historical Society recently has been re-examining the content of its tours to determine whether they offer what visitors want to see.

The tour will be held at noon every Saturday through Aug. 31 at the site, 1357 Sibley Hwy. For tickets, call 651-452-1596 or go to www.dakotahistory.org.

Erin Adler