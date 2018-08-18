A Ramsey County programming error Tuesday night led to the uploading of incorrect vote totals for several candidates in a handful of local primary elections, leaving wrong numbers on the state election website for hours before the problem could be fixed.

“The mistake was on our end. We should have caught it sooner,” said Joe Mansky, the county’s elections manager.

Hours after polls closed, the site showed that David Martinez had more than 1,000 votes and was in a tight race for the St. Paul City Council’s Fourth Ward seat. Martinez, whose series of arrests before the election drew unfavorable attention, finished third with fewer than 600 votes.

Totals for Roseville Mayor Dan Roe, who won the primary with more than 4,000 votes, were switched for several hours with those of candidate Brett Rose, who finished last. Vote totals for City Council races in Roseville and Maplewood also were swapped.

Greg Stanley

East Bethel

Treatment center plan wins council approval

After it was rejected earlier this year in Forest Lake, a plan to build a mental health treatment center for children and teens has won support from the East Bethel City Council.

Council members unanimously approved a site plan and conditional use permit earlier this month for The Hills Youth and Family Services, a Duluth-based nonprofit, to move forward with the $26 million project.

Officials with the Hills want to build a 60-bed residential treatment center for children ages 6 to 17 with mood disorders, such as anxiety and depression, and neurological conditions such as autism.

The 65,000-square-foot facility will be built on a 37-acre site of woods and wetlands.

Hannah Covington

Richfield

City Manager Devich to retire in November

Richfield City Manager Steve Devich has announced he is retiring after more than 38 years working for the city. His last day will be Nov. 30.

“With everything, there’s a beginning and there’s an end,” he said last week. “As much as I love this job and I love this city, I’m not foolish enough to think I can work forever.”

Devich began working for the city in 1984 when he joined the city’s human resources department. He was subsequently promoted to administrative services director and assistant city manager. He became city manager in 2005.

The City Council has hired an executive search firm.

Miguel Otárola

Lakeville

YMCA to offer classes at early childhood center

The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities next month plans to open a new early childhood learning center in Lakeville.

The center will offer music and language classes for up to 150 children, activities that are meant to help build their critical thinking, communication and motor skills.

“Children are the future, and the YMCA is committed to investing in them,” said Glen Gunderson, head of the Greater Twin Cities Y.

Early enrollment is offered through Oct. 1. To sign up, visit ymcamn.org/lakevilleeclc or call 651-728-5344.

Liz Sawyer

PLYMOUTH

App expected to improve crisis call response

Police this month will begin using Vitals, a smartphone app, in an effort to better communicate with people with mental illness or disabilities.

It provides officers and first responders with information about vulnerable people, including diagnoses, behavioral triggers and specific de-escalation techniques.

A person or caregiver can register online at thevitalsapp.com to provide relevant medical information. They then wear a “beacon,” such as a key chain, necklace or Android phone, that becomes activated whenever an officer is within 80 feet. The officer then gets a notification about the person’s diagnosis.

Miguel Otárola