New Hope’s new City Hall is open for business, with expanded quarters for city offices and police and a better security system to forestall incidents like a deadly shooting episode in 2015.

City leaders and residents considered remodeling the old 1960s-era City Hall before deciding in 2017 to build a new $19.4 million building on the site of an outdoor pool at the city’s municipal campus.

The new building has 66,000 square feet, more than double the size of the old one. A new pool will be built on the old City Hall site.

A 68-year-old man walked into the former City Hall in 2015 during a City Council meeting and opened fire, wounding two officers before being killed by return fire.

KEVIN DUCHSCHERE

Mahtomedi

Library to close for construction

Wildwood Library, the Mahtomedi branch of the Washington County Library system, will close Saturday to get ready for construction of a new library on the same site.

The new 12,800-square-foot library will include a children’s room, teen space, a meeting room, patio and space for outdoor programs.

While the library is closed, patrons can pick up holds and check out materials at the Mahtomedi District Education Center, 1520 Mahtomedi Av., or visit other Washington County library branches such as those in Lake Elmo or ­Forest Lake.

Residents looking for project updates can go to the library’s website at ­WashCoLib.org/Future.

Mara Klecker

Hennepin County

Hutchinson named to POST Board

Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board.

The board licenses the state’s peace officers and develops training programs, implements professional standards of conduct for agencies and processes professional misconduct ­allegations.

Hutchinson said he applied for the board after metro area sheriffs agreed they needed representation there.

“Since I have the biggest sheriff’s office in the state, I can bring some clout for change,” he said. “Our officers are some of the best educated in the United States. But I want to make sure we continue to police with integrity and have the best tools possible for ­21st-century policing.”

DAVID CHANEN

Apple Valley

Events offered for people with autism

Galaxie Library, the Apple Valley branch of the Dakota County Library system, plans to open early twice this ­summer to host events geared for people with autism and other sensory needs.

The library will hold a scavenger hunt and a button-making activity, demonstrate its 3-D printer and offer a sensory story time. Sign-language interpreters will be available, and a calming space will be open if visitors need a break.

The events will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 21 and Aug. 11. The library is at 14955 Galaxie Av.

Many places began offering “Sensory-Friendly Early Open” days last fall in collaboration with the Autism ­Society of Minnesota and Fraser, an autism services provider.

Erin Adler