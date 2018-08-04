The Brooklyn Park City Council has approved a plan to renovate the historic Eidem Homestead.

The proposed $8 million project calls for a visitor’s center with modern facilities, revamped programming and landscaping. The farm, built in the late 1800s, was purchased by the city in 1976.

Council members said at a meeting in late July that city officials may now seek grants and other funding for the project. Most said they opposed putting the entire burden of funding on taxpayers.

“Having the plan in place allows us to go out and find the money, find the grants,” Mayor Jeffrey Lunde said at the meeting.

The council also discussed renaming the site as the Historic Eidem Farm.

Katie Galioto

Inver Grove Heights

City approves $843K contract for dog park

Inver Grove Heights residents are one step closer to having an outdoor space for their dogs to run and play.

The City Council late last month approved a $843,000 contract with Pember Cos. to create a dog park at Heritage Village Park. The total cost, estimated to be $1.13 million, will be funded by $731,000 in state grants and $401,000 from the city’s Park Acquisition and Development Fund.

Council Member Rosemary Piekarski Krech voted for the park but suggested charging more than $20, the planned annual fee for a pass, to pay for staffers and improvements.

“I think the residents are going to be very pleased with it,” said Eric Carlson, the city’s parks and recreation director.

Erin Adler

Edina

City shares plans for community center

A community center proposed near Edina City Hall would house senior activities, an arts center and a cafe or restaurant, according to preliminary plans recently released.

The $37.9 million project would be part of a public-private redevelopment of the city’s old public works site at 5146 Eden Av. It would include a public park and a six-story apartment complex, developed by Frauenshuh Commercial Real Estate.

The city’s art and senior centers would move into the new building, which would have seven multipurpose rooms, according to the report.

The city estimates that the center will operate at an annual loss of $480,000. A contract with Frauenshuh is expected to be finalized in August.

Miguel Otárola

Stillwater

Magnuson steps down as city attorney

Dave Magnuson worked his last day Tuesday as Stillwater’s city attorney, a position he has held for 40 years.

Magnuson, 76, a Stillwater native, said his decision to step down came after he was recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

He will maintain his wills and trusts legal practice and continue to represent Lakeland Shores, North Oaks and the townships of Baytown and Grey Cloud Island.

“My plan is to stick with my other work and just give up Stillwater, which has been the client that required most of my time,” Magnuson said. “As long as my health allows it, I will stay in the saddle.”

Korine Land, who works for a South St. Paul law firm, will be the city’s new city attorney, and Little Canada-based attorney Joe Kelly will be the city’s prosecutor.

Mara Klecker