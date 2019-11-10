10/29, Organic Ventures Ltd.-Pipeline Foods LLC: Pipeline Foods, a supply-chain company focused on organic, non-GMO regenerative food and feed, will acquire the ancient grains and specialty-products business of Organic Ventures.

11/1, Crenlo Cab Partners LLC-Angeles Equity Partners: Angeles Equity Partners has acquired Crenlo Cab Products LLC, a manufacturer of operator cabs and rollover protective structures for the agriculture, construction, forestry, mining and specialty truck market.

11/1, HeathScope Benefits Inc.-UnitedHealth Group Inc.: UnitedHealth Group has acquired HealthScope Benefits Inc., a health care management firm.