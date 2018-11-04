10/22, X2 Biosystems Inc.-Prevent Biometrics Inc.: Prevent Biometrics Inc., a developer of concussion impact monitoring equipment for sports safety, has acquired the head impact monitoring assets of X2 Biosystems.

10/22, SpineThera Inc.-Purdue Pharma LP: Purdue Pharma LP has entered into an agreement to support SpineThera’s clinical development program to evaluate nonopioid treatments for acute or chronic pain. The agreement also gives Purdue the exclusive option to acquire SpineThera.

10/22, The Hays Group Inc.-Brown & Brown Inc.: Brown & Brown Inc. will acquire selected assets of the Hays Cos. insurance assets. Hays Cos. will operate as a region inside Brown & Brown.

10/23, GDM Advisory Group-Wealth Enhancement: Wealth Enhancement Group will acquire GDM Advisory Group, a financial advisory practice in the greater Philadelphiametro area.

10/24, Anderson Cargo: Equity-investment firms Headhaul Capital Partners and Argosy Capital will acquire Anderson Cargo Services Inc., a transportation and logistics services provider.

10/25, LiftPoint Consulting Inc.-ThreeBridge: ThreeBridge Solutions has acquired LifePoint Consulting, a provider of marketing analytics and data science products.