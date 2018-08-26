8/13 Universal Hospital-Federal Street: Federal Street is a special purpose acquisition company created by Thomas H. Lee Partners to acquire UHS. The new company name will be Agiliti Inc.
8/14 Sansoro Health Inc.-Investor Group: Sansoro raised $8 million in venture capital from LRVHealth and existing venture-capital partners
8/15 Geosys Technology-UrtheCast Corp.: Geosys, a subsidiary of Land O’Lakes, agreed to acquire Holding LLC a geospatial and geoanalytics services company for $20 million.
8/15 Public Radio Exchange-Public Radio Intl.: PRI will merge with PRX to support creative audio and other media content for podcasts and public radio stations.
