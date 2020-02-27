Patterson Cos., whose share price has bucked the broader stock market trends most of the week, saw its stock price soar 7% on Thursday after reporting better than expected third quarter results.

For the third quarter ended Jan. 25, the dental and veterinary supply company based in Mendota Heights earned $23.2 million, or 24 cents per share, down from the same quarter a year ago. But adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were 47 cents per share, above the 37 cents per share analysts were expecting, and a 24% increase over the same quarter a year ago.

Patterson has now beat analysts earnings expectations for the third consecutive quarter and the improvement in the quarter was enough for the company to raise its adjusted earnings guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year which ends April 30.

Shares of Patterson were up as much as 12% in early trading Thursday, before settling down some as the broader market continues to slide. Patterson's shares are trading near the high end of its 52-week range of $15.73 to $25.70 per share, though shares were trading over $53 per share in August 2015.

Patterson now expects to report adjusted EPS of $1.50 to $1.55 for the year, up from previous guidance of $1.36 to $1.46 per diluted share.

Patterson hadn't had much to cheer prior to this fiscal year, having missed analyst expectations in five of the previous six quarters, according to Thomson Reuters.

Total revenue for the quarter was $1.5 billion, up from the $1.4 billion reported in the same period a year ago. Internal sales, which adjust for currency fluctuations and changes in product selling relationships, were up 4.3% driven by gains in all three categories of its dental segment: equipment sales, consumable sales and value-added services.

Internal sales in Patterson's dental segment rose 8% in the third quarter, while internal sales in the larger Animal Health segment rose 1.3%.

"I want to congratulate our dental team for the strong quarter and the growth they delivered across all three categories of our dental business," Patterson CEO Mark Walchirk said in the earnings call.

The animal health segment includes the production animal business and the companion animal or pet business. Challenges in the beef and dairy markets held down results for the unit.

Walchirk highlighted the performance of the dental consumables segment in the company's earnings call. He said the consumable category recorded 2% sales growth in the quarter, the first time it showed quarterly growth since 2017. Walchirk credited long-term investments in the category, including remaking its sales organization, with the improved results. Dental equipment sales increased 16% in the quarter aided by innovative new equipment products from suppliers.